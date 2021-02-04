In case you missed it, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association released their nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes early Wednesday morning. However, one particular snub has now incurred substantial criticism online, and it's for a pretty good reason.
Despite there being some celebration surrounding Chloe Zhao's historic directing nomination and a nod toward the late Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a number of people also couldn't help but notice the glaring omission of Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You from the list of nominations.
Given that the acclaimed HBO series was critically regarded as one of the best shows to come out last year thanks to its heartfelt and nuanced depiction of the aftermath of sexual assault, the oversight has since sparked intense discussion about the snub being "actually criminal" and "proof that the Golden Globes deserve zero attention and have zero connection to the actual culture."
Not only that, but the shut-out has also led many to question the relevance of the Globes themselves, especially given that I May Destroy You had a far more significant cultural impact than some of the other shows nominated this year — particularly the widely panned Emily in Paris.
Additionally, others also used the nomination of Emerald Fennell's rape-revenge film Promising Young Woman as evidence of the systemic racism still affecting the Globes when it comes to the kinds of stories it prioritizes.
"Whether you loved Promising Young Woman or not, it is telling that it is sweeping awards season, while I May Destroy You has been completely ignored," as Twitter user Sarah Polley said. "It's a clear statement about which stories we are ready to hear and which ones we continue to ignore."
Coel has yet to address the snub. In the meantime though, you can see what the internet is saying for yourself, below.
