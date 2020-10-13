Sustainability has been at the forefront of fashion this year, and for good reason. If the Spring 2021 shows were any indication, brands are taking charge to integrate upcycled materials — and even revamped designs — in their collections to reduce their carbon footprints. It's this kind of thinking that propels Hyundai's eco-friendly capsule, Re:Style, which just launched its second season with a new roster of designers: Richard Quinn, Public School, pushBUTTON, Rosie Assoulin, E.L.V. Denim and Alighieri.

After the success of last year's NYFW project with Zero + Maria Cornejo, this year's designers were handpicked to create pieces with discarded materials from Hyundai's scraps and production processes. The final results offer a look at how brands can create fashion-forward pieces with the most unconventional materials — and environmentally conscious ones, to boot.

Related | The End of Fast Fashion Is Closer Than You Think

Materials like leather, seatbelts and glass have been revitalized in a variety of ways for the collection, which ranges from $253-$1,450 and is exclusively available on the Selfridges website. Richard Quinn, known for his splashy vintage florals, printed a new pattern on recycled airbags later crafted into a fitted corset. Alighieri has created a range of sculptural jewelry incorporating seatbelts, car glass and foam. Public School and pushBUTTON even repurposed airbags to create hypebeast-worthy vests.

As if the upcycled materials weren't already green enough, sales from Re:Style's line also promote eco-friendliness. Proceeds will raise funds for the British Fashion Council's Institute of Positive Fashion, which aims to increase sustainable practices in individual brands and the industry as a whole.

Check out more from the 2020 Re:Style collection in the gallery, below.

Re:Style x Alighieri