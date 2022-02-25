Hunter Schafer is opening up about her experience writing an episode of Euphoria.

In a new interview with i-D, the actress explained how creating an episode about Jules speaking to a therapist about relationships, mental health and growing up trans got her through the "worst depression" she's ever had.

"I was in a very fucking raw place, you know, it was the summer of 2020. Probably coming out of the worst depression I've ever had, and needing somewhere to put all of that energy," Schafer said before adding that the "episode really became a lifeline."

Schafer then went on to say that working alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as a co-writer and producer of the special bridge episode gave them "room to go deeper into her mind and her subconscious and her headspace."

"Like, real, spiritual, philosophical [stuff]," she said, adding that the point was to explore the complexities and nuances of being a "17-year-old trans girl, still figuring out who she is, and debating queerness within her head" through dialogue showcasing Jules's exploration of who she is.

Schafer added, "This was a really good opportunity to put some shit on TV that has not been on TV as far as like, what's actually going on in young trans people's heads beyond 'Oh, I'm scared what people are gonna think because I'm trans.'"

