On the Thursday evening of Art Basel, Miami's week-long series of installations and art festivities, the Faena Forum was turned into an immersive exhibit for the luxury watchmaker Hublot.

Throughout the space, the work of past Hublot collaborators and artists — including limited-edition timepieces — were presented for VIP guests as part of its "Hublot Loves Art" celebration. Five of its artist ambassadors (Samuel Ross, Shepard Fairey, Maxime Plescia-Buchi, Marc Ferrero and Richard Orlinski) were also brought together for the first time.

"With Hublot loves Art and our five artist partners, this tenth anniversary is also an expression of gratitude for the work we’ve accomplished together, a tribute to their multiple perspectives on time, with timepieces and creations reflecting how they have fused their creativity with ours through art," said Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

The cocktail quickly tuned into star-studded affair as athletes like Dustin Johnson and Usain Bolt and models Adriana Lima, Devon Windsor and Charlotte McKinney started to trickle in. After welcoming guests back to Art Basel, CEO Ricardo Guadalupe introduced a surprise musical performance by Sita Abellán who performed hits throughout the evening.

Samuel Ross, the designer best known for his fashion label A-COLD-WALL*, revealed that a 2022 timepiece collaboration with Hublot is currently being designed between Nyon and London in a top-secret process.

"With Hublot, everything started in 2019 when they rewarded my work with the Hublot Design Prize, leading me to join the brand as an ambassador the year after," he said. "It was a real experience to translate and encapsulate 40 years of Hublot history into one minimalistic sculpture, composed of watchmaking essentials embodying materials, innovation and technique. Together with Hublot, we fuse materials that have history with ones that will become the future. I love when my creativity crosses all disciplines and that is exactly what we are building here with Hublot."