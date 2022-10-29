Howie Mandel is responding to Meghan Markle's recent comments about working on Deal or No Deal.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with guests Paris Hilton and Iliza Schlesinger for her Archetypes podcast to talk about the use of misogynistic labels like "dumb blonde" and "bimbo," the latter of which she said she related to thanks to her short stint as a "briefcase model" on the game show in 2006 and 2007.

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Markle said of the job, which was her first big Hollywood gig shortly after graduating from Northwestern University's theater program. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."

She added, "And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.'”

Despite being a completely legitimate critique though, Markle's comments were derided by people like Whoopi Goldberg, who dismissed her experience on an episode of The View by arguing that people weren't "thinking about you like that, but "thinking, 'I want the money.'" However, Mandel — who was the host of Deal or No Deal from 2005 to 2009 — appears to have a very different opinion, seeing as how he told Us Weekly that he doesn't get the "big hoopla" over her remarks.

"I don't think Meghan is complaining," the former game show host said, before reiterating what Markle herself said on the podcast by saying, "I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn't fulfilling for her."

"I don't think she's maligning 'Deal or No Deal.' I don't think there weren't ever [any] complaints from any of the women," Mandel continued. "And unlike most shows up until that point, the ladies had more to do. They weren't just pointing out gifts and opening [cases], a lot of times they were mic'd and they had their input."

The comedian then went on to say that he also understood where Markle was coming from, as the show had "this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat."

"I was in the center, just dressed up in a suit, and I felt like, 'I am more than this.' And they would just look at me, and I had to do nothing," Mandel said. "And that's why I've moved on and become a judge on 'America's Got Talent.' I just needed more than to be a 'Deal or No Deal' host."

He also added, "I get it. I felt like nothing."

