Joseph R. Biden Jr. is now the projected 46th President of the United States, and Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman, first Black and Asian American woman to become the Vice President-elect. This news was met with a celebration heard around the whole world.

Country leaders of Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia have all extended their congratulations to the winners of the 2020 national elections. And celebrities have also been expressing their strong feelings about the results through social media — not just been rejoicing, but talking about the next steps after Biden takes the White House, and the work that needs to be done.

Related | Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump

Here are some of the best reactions to the Biden-Harris win.

Login • Instagram Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.