Ah, love is in the air. Or maybe, it's murder. A new trailer has been released for the highly anticipated House of Gucci, a crime drama inspired by the very real story of Gucci fashion house heir, Maurizio Gucci, and his ex-wife, socialite Patrizia Reggiani. Played by Adam Driver and Lady Gaga respectively, the story of the two ex-lovers is captured in this brief new trailer that explores how it all unfolded.

After a meeting at a nightclub, the two lovers became enamored with each other. The pair is seen enjoying the finer things, from skiing down mountainsides to speeding through traffic in Lamborghinis, but soon after, things go up in flames and a brief clip of a silenced pistol — and a shrill scream — flashes on screen. Gaga gets the last words in as she swears to keep a secret, saying, "Father, son and House of Gucci."

The real-life story of the relationship culminated with Maurizio being assassinated and Reggiani getting convicted for arranging it, leading to what many refer to as "the trial of the century in Italy." After a decade of marital bliss, things took a turn when in 1983, Maurizio's father, Rodolfo Gucci, died, leaving Maurizio to inherit a 50% stake in the company and become its chairman.

Lady Gaga spoke to The Wall Street Journal earlier this month about playing the role of Reggiani in the movie. "I knew I was about to play a murderer ... I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature," she said, revealing that she spent six months working on her Italian accent for the film as well as another six months maintaining it. "I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman."

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24.