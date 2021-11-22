Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is an actress. As she makes her way across the world in the name of Gucci, some unforgettable Gaga-isms have come about, the best of which include her Italian-Russian accent for the role of Patrizia Reggiani. We gathered a few of the instantly iconic moments from Mother Monster's House of Gucci press tour for your viewing pleasure:

Me in fourth grade biology class: this press tour is the gift that keeps on giving. love that unhinged woman 😭 pic.twitter.com/U8yWwJQWzi — Alex (@alexandermaIIoy) November 19, 2021

She girlbossed the hell out of this line: me at a party with complete strangers that I wandered into off the street talking about Gone Girl (2014) dir. David Fincher pic.twitter.com/zQMxmxNuNy — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) November 11, 2021

A method actress... in her Juilliard era: pic.twitter.com/Xs2ZnnmOv6 — mediafilm (@cravemedia_) November 4, 2021

The end of this fully takes me out: Salma Hayek telling Lady gaga that she thinks her mom is hot 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/gJWuJfz28z — Sacha / Lady Gaga (@HausOfSacha) November 17, 2021

I don’t remember this scene from "Girls” (2012): Please enjoy this video of Lady Gaga running away from Adam Driver as he pretends to step on her dress, on loop pic.twitter.com/CyQ9EEOxuH — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 22, 2021

...Her commitment to those platform shoes: VIDEO: Lady Gaga arrives at House of Gucci Q&A Panel in LA (Nov. 22)pic.twitter.com/NE0lR7udGv — Lady Gaga Now ☕️🥄 (@ladygaganownet) November 22, 2021