"Father... Son... and House of Gucci." Here at PAPER, we're certified Little Monsters, so it only makes sense that we attended the House of Gucci premiere in NYC to see Lady Gaga eat it up on the silver screen. If you haven't yet seen the trailer, watch it here — the film has already become a pop culture moment with viral clips, trending sounds and plenty of meme fodder.

Lady Gaga

The star-studded premiere took place at Lincoln Center alongside the incredible House of Gucci cast (Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, etc) and some of your favorite NYC icons, from The Blonds to Aquaria. The movie was absolutely iconic and a phenomenal representation of the Gucci family tragedy. Here's to hoping Gaga wins an Oscar!

Before rushing to the red carpet (and slaying it like I usually do), I filmed a "GWRM" on TikTok about how to look flawless for the cameras. Then, I took PAPER with me for a mini-vlog that detailed everything about my night, from getting into glam to hitting the afterparty. Here are all the products I wore: