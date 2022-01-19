Remember how we said that Lady Gaga's House of Gucci press tour has been the gift that keeps on giving? Well, it turns out the Oscar-nominated film almost had a steamy lesbian sex scene that never made the final cut.

Fresh off the latest revelation about swarms of flies sent by Patrizia Reggiani harassing Gaga while on set, the actor revealed in the UK cast conversation that her character's relationship with Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma went a lot deeper than we initially thought.

Salma Hayek, who plays the spiritual medium, revealed that she and Gaga were “trying to be very serious and dramatic” when they played off one another, adding that it was "delicious relationship" and that improvising with one another was like “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world."

Gaga went on to explain that “there is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” which includes a scene where “Pina and I developed a sexual relationship." The notion was in no way grounded in actual events, but instead was apparently an idea of Gaga's own design. “I remember being on set with Salma going, 'So after Maurizio dies, maybe... it gets hot.'"

The audience initially laughed off the notion, though Hayek was quick to emphasize, “You think she’s kidding!” Gaga further hinted that the concept went beyond just conversations between her, Hayek and director Ridley Scott, but may have actually made it to the point where scenes were shot.

So if the mythical "sapphic edit" of House of Gucci exists, we now have to a social media campaign worth fighting for.