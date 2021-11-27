Who wants to take a Gucci getaway?

Just in time for the release of Ridley Scott's highly anticipated House of Gucci, superfans with a lot of extra pocket change now have the opportunity to stay at the actual six-bedroom, six-bathroom villa used in the film. However, the hefty price tag shouldn't come as too much of a surprise once you see the Airbnb listing.

For $1128/night, you can stay at the iconic Villa Balbiano, a 16th century estate right on Lake Como that's owned by Al Pacino's Aldo Gucci. Used in the movie for a Gucci family birthday party, the opportunity will allow you to have the full House of Gucci experience — at least for one night.

What's for certain though is that it'll be one extremely glamorous night, as the legendary waterfront palazzo is the pinnacle of luxury, with "the finest objets d'art and furniture of past centuries" and "spectacular 17th century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva," per Airbnb. Not to mention outdoor amenities like an outdoor pool, private pier, boathouse and the "sumptuous garden," where Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani reconnect with the rest of the Guccis.

A word of warning though: Only one person (and a plus one) will be able to rent out the villa, so make sure your alarms are set for 12 p.m. EST on December 6.

Check out the listing here.