Calling all hot girls, it's time for you hotties to help Houston.

As Storm Uri continues to impact Texans with irreparable damage to homes, musicians are stepping in to help raise money for rebuilding the city. The latest musician to support the cause is Megan Thee Stallion, a Texas native who created a program to help single mothers and senior citizens with the cost of damage that most insurers aren't covering.

Hotties Helping Houston is a collaborative effort with the NACC Disaster Services and US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. Meg announced the fundraiser on her Instagram, talking about the supergroup coalition and calling on her hotties to join the rebuild at megantheestallion.com.

"It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me," Meg wrote in the Instagram post. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together to help me rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas."

Already, Meg has convinced Coach, Revlon and her management company 300 Entertainment to donate. She's also enlisted the help of her friends like Taraji P. Henson and Maroon 5.

Meg also created a line of Hotties Helping Houston merch, with all of the proceeds benefitting those most in need of financial support right now in the city.

"Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown," Meg said in a statement. "I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."

To donate, buy merchandise, spread the word or apply for funding yourself, visit Megan Thee Stallion's website or the Helping Houston Rebuild page.