Dressage is about to get a whole lot drippier thanks to a new equine footwear company, Horse Kicks.

The brand answers the age old question of "If Lebron James can rock his own custom sneakers, why can’t American Pharaoh?" Horse Kicks is the new brainchild of Lexington, Kentucky-based show artist Marcus Floyd looking to outfit thoroughbreds in some of today's most coveted sneakers. Using the "deconstruction and reconstruction" skills he learned at the The Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy, Floyd's new service sees the artist reshaping Air Jordans, Yeezys and other sneakers to fit the hooves of some of the horse racing world's top athletes, with opportunities to outfit other beloved steeds.

While each pair of kicks are custom made, Horse Kicks has already unveiled some of their pre-made fall styles which include designs inspired by the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High, the "Court Purple" Air Jordan 1, the "Dazzling Blue" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650. In case you were interested in copping a pair of your own (because there's at least one hypebeast out there whose girlfriend in a horse girl), the custom horse sneakers have a hefty starting price of $1,200 per shoe. On the bright side, 10% of every sale will be donated to Sneaker Ball Lex and its associated charities.

Arriving just in time for the Breeders' Cup World Championships in Kentucky, Horse Kicks will be celebrating the launch of the service with a pop-up in Lexington where attendees will be able to see the collection for themselves. The fall styles will be auctioned off at the Sneaker Ball Lex charity event on November 12.

Check out some of Horse Kicks' initial offerings below.