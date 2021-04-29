After announcing its relaunch last year, Hood by Air entered its "Prologue" era with Naomi Campbell as the face of its first ready-to-wear project since the label went on hiatus in 2017. Now, the comeback is continuing to take shape.

Enter "Veteran," a new collection (and continuation of the Prologue era) from the brand that acts as a uniform and "dress code of restoration" that hints at more things to come later this year. It also doubles as a pre-collection offering for Hood By Air's official return that will culminate with a runway show sometime soon.

The range includes utilitarian-style clothing with graphic military undertones and cargo pockets all packaged in solid blues and neutral colors. You can shop the full collection now at HOODBYAIR.WORLD.