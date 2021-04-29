After announcing its relaunch last year, Hood by Air entered its "Prologue" era with Naomi Campbell as the face of its first ready-to-wear project since the label went on hiatus in 2017. Now, the comeback is continuing to take shape.
Enter "Veteran," a new collection (and continuation of the Prologue era) from the brand that acts as a uniform and "dress code of restoration" that hints at more things to come later this year. It also doubles as a pre-collection offering for Hood By Air's official return that will culminate with a runway show sometime soon.
The range includes utilitarian-style clothing with graphic military undertones and cargo pockets all packaged in solid blues and neutral colors. You can shop the full collection now at HOODBYAIR.WORLD.
Photos courtesy of Hood by Air
