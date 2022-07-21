Coolest Person in the Room: HoneyLuv

This month, PAPER partners with Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino to bring you "Coolest Person in the Room," a photo series by party icon The Cobra Snake highlighting nightlife mainstays in three of the US' busiest cities: Chicago, Miami and LA.

Don’t feel too bad if the following photos give you FOMO, that’s kind of the point.

Note to reader: do not email PAPER or Cuervo about getting on "the list." For the last time, We can’t help with that. Instead, take some notes from...

HoneyLuv: No one runs the club like HoneyLuv. Her blended, open format approach to DJing is sure to keep the party grinding all hours of the night — or at the very least, until last call. High chance she’s headlining the after hours, too.

How do you tell who’s a real DJ from someone who claims to be a DJ? Knowledge is power. When the DJ knows the music, that’s how you can separate from who is and who isn’t. Knowing the roots of it all really can make a difference and I respect DJs more who really go out to educate themselves because you can tell in the music they play.

I’m at the club. How do I recognize a Honey Luv set? When you hear that soulful, funky, hip hop house groove, that’s how you know. The music I play touches the soul, mind and body. It’s gonna be hard for you not to dance when I’m on the decks.

You were once in the Navy. Was there an underground party scene? [Laughs] Not at all. I honestly ventured out on my own into the house scene when I was in.

What’s a song you have on repeat, right now? Currently, "You Give Good Love" by Whitney Houston. I’m a huge Whitney fan, and plus I’m a simp and this song sings to my heart.

What makes Miami the best party city in the world? Miami is just a party city. You know when you come here what you are getting into. I feel the weather, the views the music and the food just make it a great place to celebrate everything in life.

Describe your personal style. What helps you stand out? My personal style is what I like to call "street sexy." I love the style in the ’90s for women in urban communities. I try to incorporate that style with a touch of modern and make it my own. I love colors, so you can always expect me in something colorful and lively. I feel that definitely helps me stand out.