It's that time of year again! The holidays are fast approaching, and brands are rolling out their festive fashion campaigns accordingly. From merry short films to decadent dinner parties, the new holiday ads are all about spreading joy and spotlighting the best gifts of the season. See, below, for all of the best holiday fashion campaigns for 2021.

MICHAEL Michael Kors 2021 Holiday Campaign Courtesy of Michael Kors

There's nothing more New York than ringing in the New Year with your besties at a glamorous, glitzy party, and MICHAEL Michael Kors is bringing that energy into the new year. Shot at the iconic TWA Hotel and the Skylark Rooftop Lounge, the campaign features longtime friend of the house, Bella Hadid, along with Brettman Rock and Lori Harvey.

Alexander McQueen 2021 Holiday Campaign

A series of stop motion short films by director Isabel Garrett sets the tone for Alexander McQueen's whimsical Holiday 2021 campaign. Set in an enchanted-esque forest, the label's signature motifs of skulls, nature, and mystical elements make their way through the film format, highlighting the London-based label's it-bags like the The Curve Mini, the Small Skull bag and the Jewelled Flat Pouch, along with fine jewelry.

Salvatore Ferragamo 2021 Holiday Campaign Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

An ode to the silver screen and the golden age of cinema, Salvatore Ferragamo's Holiday campaign takes viewers into the world of film. Aptly titled Movie O'Clock!, the short film shot by Barbara Anastacio, is set in a remote Italian villa where a group of friends take the Holiday season by storm.

GAP 2021 Holiday Campaign

American singer Katy Perry is the face of GAP's Holiday 2021, celebrating unity, kindness, and acceptance in the face of an ever changing world. To coincide with the release, the pop icon recorded a cover of The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love," where every stream is money towards the Baby2Baby foundation—a heart close to the singer's heart given her status as a new mother.

Prada Holiday 2021 Campaign

Prada's short film, an homage to the magic of the cinematic artform and the hazy dreamscapes that come along with it, kicks off the Italian label's 2021 Holiday season endeavor. Evocative of complex storytelling, layered with the brand's signature runway pieces, the short stars Julia Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge, and Taylor Russell.

Tommy Hilfiger 2021 Holiday Campaign Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Built on nostalgia, Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2021 World Of Hilfiger campaign for the holiday season taps into timeless New York iconography and the playful nature of the city. From festive looks to comfortable loungewear to unwrap presents in, campaign imagery feels hopeful and fresh for a reawakened world.

Agent Provocateur Holiday Campaign Courtesy of Agent Provocateur

The London-based lingerie brand is pulling out all the stops for their Holiday 2021. Set in a secluded British manor, models get ready (or, unready) with sensual, red and black lace two-piece sets, garter belts, and corsets. It's giving sexy cottage core vibes.

Kate Spade 2021 Holiday Campaign Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York is celebrating the spirit of friends and family this holiday season with their latest campaign, collection, and digital gift guide. Through a series of vignettes, the label highlights the warm, fuzzy feeling you get from spending a night in with your closest confidants. Selects within the Holiday 2021 capsule include bedazzled rings, embellished kitten heels, and fun, statement bags.

UGG 2021 Holiday Campaign Courtesy of UGG

Tapping into the humorous spirit of the Holiday season, Saturday Night Live stars Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day are the faces of UGG's latest campaign. Devising curated gift lifts for every specific character in your questionable extended family (from the clueless father to the spoiled teen), the campaign plays into the traditional American nuclear family. The label is also donating $70,000 to Every Mother Counts, the Dovetail Project, and OneGoal.

Gucci 2021 Holiday Campaign Courtesy of Gucci