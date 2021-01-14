The latest H&M collaborator might not be a household name yet, but she's long been a favorite in fashion circles. Simone Rocha, the London-based designer known for her feminine, romantic collections with a twist, will join a long line of previous collaborators like Balmain, Karl Lagerfeld and Giambattista Valli.

"I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection," Rocha said in a statement. "It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me. As a designer, and as a customer, I've been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it's such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of."

Rocha, who was born in Ireland, began her career as part of Fashion East, London's talent hub for young designers. She quickly became known for her dreamy florals, embellishments, collars, pearls that reference Irish and Hong Kong. This year, her namesake label will reach its 10-year anniversary.

Simone Rocha x H&M will comprise of men's, women's and childrenswear — the first time Rocha will offer a wardrobe for the entire family. Pieces will include eveningwear, including tulle dresses and tailored separates; knitwear; shirting; outerwear such as trenches, casual t-shirts' and accessories, including Rocha's signature sparkling jewelry and pearl-embellished footwear.

The collection will bow in stores and online on March 11.