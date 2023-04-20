Mugler's Many Muses Turn Out for H&M Bash in NYC

Following in the footsteps of the many legendary H&M collab parties before it (the Balmain one will forever be top tier), Mugler's event brought the energy fans would expect for a launch this massive and buzzy.

Over 800 guests were corralled into the Park Avenue Armory, where some of Mugler's recent muses and inner circle came out for the big outing. Many had starred in previous Mugler collection videos and lookbooks like Dominique Jackson, Chlöe Sevigny and Lourdes Leon.

On the runway were more familiar faces like Irina Shayk and Precious Lee, and performances from Shygirl and Eartheater kept the crowd going. Pamela Anderson and Charli XCX were also there, all dressed in looks from the upcoming collaboration.

There were also dance performances and DJ sets by Bobby Beethoven, Goth Jafar and Asmara at a subsequent afterparty.

The H&M collection features several Mugler signatures from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim, jewelry and accessories. There's also several pieces referencing Thierry Mugler’s archives and greatest hits from the '80s and '90s, curated by Casey Cadwallader.

It will include both womenswear, menswear and accessories, and will launch in select stores and online beginning May 11th, 2023. See more photos from the launch event in the gallery, below.