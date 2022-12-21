H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After He Blasts the Company Online

H&M has pulled the plug on its Justin Bieber merchandise after the singer called them out on Instagram to his 270 million followers.

On Monday, the singer posted on his IG Stories that the Swedish fast-fashion retailer released the collection without his permission and approval, adding that "I wouldn't buy it if I were you." He also said that the line was "trash" and that "I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it."

WWD reports that H&M said they followed proper approval and procedures with the merch collection but have decided to no longer sell the items.

“As mentioned in our previous statement, H&M has followed proper approval procedures," the company said. "Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

Bieber, who also has his own line of hoodies and sweatshirts called Drew, was featured in several of H&M's pieces including a dress, sweatshirt, T-shirt and tote bag, and his lyrics were printed on hoodies and phone cases.

As with all licensed products and partnerships, brands and retailers must go through the correct processes of using someone's likeness in a collection. H&M maintains they went through all the proper channels.

Bieber previously collaborated with H&M in 2017 for his Purpose tour. He has not yet responded to news of the cancellation of the line.