The Hipster Grifter is back, baby.

For those of you who aren't aware of the indie sleaze icon, Kari Ferrell is a scammer and former Vice employee who shot to notoriety after the company found out she was on Salt Lake City's "Most Wanted" list. According to the bombshell Observer report that initially uncovered her eyebrow-raising past, Ferrell — who also at one point faked cancer — moved to Brooklyn after she skipped bail for defrauding friends and dates in Salt Lake City.

In 2009, the law eventually caught up to her when she was extradited back to Utah after being arrested in Philadelphia, leading to a nine month prison sentence. Ferrell then kept a low profile for about a decade, until she was busted in 2018 for posing as a Refinery29 staffer during NYFW.

Given pop culture's collective fascination with scammers like the Tinder Swindler and Anna Delvey, it's no surprise that Page Six is now reporting that Ferrell's back with a book deal and is even in talks for a TV show. And while there's no official confirmation yet, it's safe to say that the Hipster Grifter is going to find some way to tell her story.

