Hilary Duff is accusing a publisher of attempting to exploit ex Aaron Carter's death.

Just 10 days after the 34-year-old's untimely death on November 5, Ballast Books is set to release Carter's unfinished memoir — much to Duff's chagrin.

"It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," she said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. "To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting."

The Lizzie McGuire star added, "In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

Her statement appears to reference reports surrounding an anecdote about the former couple featured in Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, which was written by Andy Symonds from three years of interviews with the late singer. In the tell-all memoir, Carter apparently claims that the two — who dated from 2000 to 2003 — lost their virginities to each other on what was likely Duff's 13th birthday.

However, the actress isn't the only one upset by Ballast's decision, as Carter's management team also issued their own statement thanking Duff for speaking up, adding that "in the few short days following our dear friend's passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases."

"This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking," his team continued, before requesting that any unauthorized content be taken down. They also want to make sure that nothing else released "without approval from his family, friends, and associates."

Ballast Books has yet to respond to the criticism. However, Symonds told E! News in a statement that "Aaron Carter hired me to help him tell the world his story" and "that story, while tragically cut short, was filled with good and bad."

"His life was far from pretty, and understandably certain people in the public eye don't want some of the stories Aaron tells in his book to come to light. That doesn't make them any less true or newsworthy," he continued, before saying that Carter "had a right—as we all do—to tell his story."

"As a journalist, I am honored that he chose me to help him do that. In addition to being cathartic for him, Aaron hoped this book would help others struggling with addiction and mental illness," Symonds concluded. "I hope and believe it will do that."