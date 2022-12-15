Henry Cavill Won't Return as Superman

Despite having just recently made a major cameo in Black Adam in October, Henry Cavill has apparently donned the spandex suit and cape for the last time.

The actor broke the news on Instagram that he was no longer set to be a part of DC Studios CEOs' James Gunn and Peter Safran's ten-year plan for the brand, writing "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Cavill's departure comes amid a bunch of shakeups in the DC roster including word that Patty Jenkins would not be returning to direct Wonder Woman 3 and a now-debunked rumor that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman would be folded into the franchise's greater canon (although a sequel to this year's film has already been greenlit).

On Twitter, Gunn teased that more about his and Safran's initial slate of projects "which [they] couldn’t be more over-the-moon about" would be coming towards the beginning of next year, with Superman being among those titles they have planned. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," the director explained about the decision to part ways with the actor.

That being said, Gunn still hasn't ruled out the possibility of bringing Cavill back to reprise the role somewhere down the line in their grand decade-long vision. "We just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

As Cavill points out, even though he won't be lending his chiseled jawline to Clark Kent any time in the near future, everything Superman stands for and the example he sets still remains. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”