Last month, Helmut Lang announced a contest on Instagram encouraging people to stay home while getting the chance to design their own Helmut Lang T-shirt. The winners would have their limited-edition T-shirts sold online plus a $1,000 gift card to shop on their site.

Today, the New York-based brand unveiled the 14 T-shirts on their Instagram grid for users to cast their vote. The three posts with the most likes in 48 hours will be the winners. (They received 2,250 submissions in total.)

The finalists' ages range from 4 to 70 and they hail from all over the world including Amsterdam, Atlanta and Belgium. So far, the post leading with the most likes is a "Stay Safe Wear Helmut Lang" T-shirt designed by Christina Lehmkuhl in Germany, followed by a white "Isolation" entry by Barcelona's Aylen Torres.

See, below, for all 14 picks and head over to Helmut Lang's Instagram to cast your votes.