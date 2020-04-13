Design Your Own Helmut Lang T-Shirt

Helmut Lang fans, rejoice! The New York brand is calling on its followers to get creative and flex their fashion chops with a new Instagram contest where everyone can participate.

All you have to do is design an original Helmut Lang graphic that contains some reference to the brand. (The rules specify that the artworks should not include archival advertisements or imagery.) The top three drawings will be printed on a limited-edition T-shirt which will produced and sold on their website.

As an added incentive, the three winners will also receive a $1,000 gift card to shop on HelmutLang.com where you can stock up on everything you want to wear post-lockdown. The deadline for entries is April 20, 2020 while the top submissions will be put to a vote on Instagram on April 27.

The complete set of contest rules (as well as where to submit your artworks) can be found on HelmutLang.com/T-Shirt-Contest. Good luck to all!