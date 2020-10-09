For its next artistic endeavor, Helmut Lang has enlisted Paris-based stylist Helena Tejedor for a photo series showcasing the label's Fall 2020 and Resort 2021 collections. In three parts, "Helmut Lang Seen By Helena Tejedor" welcomes the work of three distinct-yet-cohesive artists: Carlota Guerrero, Paul Mpagi Sepuya and Mohamed Bourouissa.

"I wanted to choose three artists that were very different in their aesthetics and approach to photography, yet that somehow made sense together," Tejedor said in a statement.

Volume 1 of the collaboration arrives today, fusing Helmut Lang's pioneering minimalism with Spanish artist Carlota Guerrero's visual expertise. Born in Barcelona, Guerrero's passion for behind-the-lens artistry bloomed in her adolescence, during which she taught herself the intricacies of photography and filmmaking in tandem with the curation of her own art direction and choreography.

She first came onto the scene through a blockbuster collaboration with renowned singer-songwriter Solange, where she took creative control over the artwork and music videos for the vocalist's highly-acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table. From there, Guerrero went on to direct a live performance for poet Rupi Kaur in New York City and campaigns for the likes of Givenchy and Dior, coining her ethereal aesthetic that blends feminism, nature, and performance.

For Helmut Lang, Guerrero lends her subversive eye to a selection of stripped-down images that highlight the fortitude of womanhood. Each photograph (styled by Tejedor, of course) centers the House's Fall 2020 womenswear collection, specifically the range's dresses, tops, and leggings — all united by seamless fabrics and douses of femininity — atop a multitude of models pleasantly draped across one another.

"Carlota Guerrero is an artist I truly admire," Tejedor said. "The distinctly female energy and power that comes out of her performances and photography are electrifying. As a woman, when you look at her images they immediately take you into a safe space, where you are surrounded by outstanding beauty and female strength. She came up with a concept for us that was about introspection, dreaming and total calm. Carlota casted the women herself and many of them are her friends and muses, so when we were all together it brought a real feeling of sisterhood to the room."

Stay tuned for Volumes 2 and 3 of "Helmut Lang Seen By Helena Tejedor."