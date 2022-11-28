As the months pass, more figures in Hollywood are coming to the defense of Johnny Depp. Notably, Depp's famous exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paridis have expressed disbelief over the domestic violence accusations placed against him by Amber Heard. Now, Helena Bonham Carter can be added to that list.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bonham Carter said, "That's the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it's the trend and to be the poster girl for it," referring to Heard using the increased visibility of the #MeToo movement to open up about her own experience.

Heard made headlines after appearing to accuse her ex, Depp, of abuse in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in 2018. Depp sued her for defamation and counterclaimed that Heard was the one to abuse him. After a highly publicized court battle that took place between April and June of this year, Depp won and received $15 million in damages.

Bonham Carter and Depp have a longstanding relationship, appearing in several of her ex-husband Tim Burton's movies with him including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Dark Shadows and Alice in Wonderland.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Bonham Carter also defended J.K. Rowling, the famed author of the iconic book series, Harry Potter. Bonham Carter also has a close association with Rowling, appearing in several of the series' film adaptations as the eccentric antagonist Bellatrix Lestrange.

"I think she has been hounded," Bonham Carter said of the criticism of Rowling. "It's been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She's allowed her opinion, particularly if she's suffered abuse."

Bonham Carter further went on to say, "You don't all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She's not meaning it aggressively, she's just saying something out of her own experience."

The author has made headlines for appearing to support anti-transgender sentiments after disparaging an article that said "people who menstruate" instead of "women." Since the initial fallout, Rowling has become more vocal about her beliefs and has since aligned herself with people who share her thoughts. Most recently, one of her friends was arrested for allegedly doxxing a transgender activist.

Photos courtesy of Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com