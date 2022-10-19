In the business of hair styling, let’s take it from the top. Yes, the timeless style queen Hayley Williams is opening up her own hair salon

Known for her intense reddish-orange mop that inspired countless at-home dye jobs, Williams has become a style icon for emo kids everywhere. In 2016, she co-founded a hair dye brand Good Dye Young, an expected foray into entrepreneurship. But what if you shouldn’t be trusted with a packet of bleach and developer? Williams got you covered.

The Grammy Award-winner is opening up a salon, Fruits Hair Lab, in Nashville. She will be partnering with her longtime friend, hairstylist and Good Dye Young partner Brian O’Connor to open the follicle fantasy land. “This has been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old and I can't believe I'm finally able to say this,” O’Connor said on Instagram. It’s also been our dream to finally achieve the Hayley look since we were 12.

In the salon’s Instagram bio, it boasts itself as an “inclusive safe space to express yourself through hair.” While there’s no further details on the services offered, the price, or even the address, we expect a wide range of color services for all ages, hair types and more. Miss Hayley wouldn’t want any less.

Williams shared some beautiful and exclusive photos of the sick space they purchased. It looks to have a large and expansive floor plan good enough for a dog to waltz through. Yes, when I see a dog, I call it out.

Are you too impatient to wait for the salon to open but want the classic Hayley Williams look before their album comes out in February? You can still purchase Good Dye Young online and at select retailers. Go easy on the bleach though. You never know when those salon books open.