Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has been charged with three more counts of rape involving two women, and now he's facing a total of 11 counts of sexual assault involving five women in California.

The criminal complaint says that Weinstein raped one woman at a Beverly Hills hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005. Another woman twice claims that she was sexually assaulted, also in a hotel, sometime between November 2009 and November 2010.

"Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual," Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer told the Associated Press. "That hasn't changed. At this moment we cannot comment on the additional charges until we learn more about them."

Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison for sex crimes in New York, and has yet to be sentenced for the cases he's facing in California.