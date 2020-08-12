Harry Styles Just Landed His First No. 1 Track

Is it too early to declare Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" the official song of summer 2020? Chart numbers don't lie and the track, which was the fourth single off Styles' #1 album Fine Line, off has officially become his first #1 Hot 100 hit. "Watermelon Sugar" snagged the top spot after jumping from #7, beating out "Sign of the Times" as Styles' highest-charting single, which peaked at #4 back in 2017. "Adore You," another single from Fine Line, peaked at #6.

The achievement might have been influenced by some serious efforts by Styles' team, who pushed out the single on both cassette and vinyl, as well as lowering the price of the track online to 0.69 cents. Styles' horny music video also received much attention, and recently the singer reignited the flames, releasing a behind-the-scenes video for the song and a "lost tour" visual clip.

Styles, however, hasn't been the first former 1D member to hit number one on the charts for a solo track. Zayn Malik's single "Pillowtalk" reached the top of the charts in 2016 and while One Direction had many Top 10 hits, they only ever got as far as #2 with "Best Song Ever" in 2013.

As for the rest of this week's Hot 100, Taylor Swift's "cardigan," off her surprise album folklore dropped to #8, and Billie Eilish's "my future" debuted at #6. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" is still going strong at #2, Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin" is #3, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is still holding #4, and SAINt JHN's "Roses" claims the #5 spot.