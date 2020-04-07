Fashion
Harry Styles Will Donate Merch Proceeds to COVID-19 Relief

Mario Abad
21m

King of merch Harry Styles just added a new entry to his delectable e-store, and it comes with a very important message. "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other," reads the $26 T-shirt, which is also printed with the words "This T-Shirt Fights COVID-19" and "Treat People With Kindness" in the back, the latter referring to his signature slogan.

In addition to urging fans to practice social distancing, he's encouraging everyone to pitch in and contribute what they're able to. "In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people," he said in a statement. "If you are able to help, please donate where you can. Stay home, self-isolate, and protect each other. TPWK."

100% of the the T-shirt's profits will go to the United Nations' COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization. You can shop and pre-order the shirt here, available for a limited time.

Photo via Getty

