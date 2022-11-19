Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly no more.

According to multiple sources speaking to People, the pair are "taking a break" after nearly two years of dating, with a friend explaining that they currently "have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

As one insider elaborated, the 28-year-old singer is "still touring and is now going abroad" for his Love on Tour shows, while the 38-year-old Don't Worry Darling director is "focusing on her kids and her work in LA." That said, they went on to say that it was "a very amicable decision," prior to another person claiming that "they're still very close friends."

Meanwhile, a source also confirmed to Page Six that Styles and Wilde parted on good terms, saying "there is no bad blood" and that "Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa."

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," they continued, noting that "it’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids."

“This is the right thing for both of them," they added.

Styles and Wilde first sparked dating speculation when they were spotted holding hands at his manager's wedding in January 2021. However, their relationship has also been the source of near-constant drama, including reports of an on-set feud between Wilde and her leading lady, Florence Pugh. At the time, insiders told Page Six that Pugh was unhappy about the alleged affair, as Wilde was supposedly still with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis when "she first hooked up with Harry."

Despite continually denying the rumors, Wilde and the Ted Lasso star, 47, have been embroiled in a messy custody battle over their two children — 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy — prior to their former nanny making a series of headline-making claims about their breakup.

Neither Styles nor Wilde have publicly addressed the report. In the meantime though, you can read what People's sources have to say about their alleged breakup here.