The teaser for the queer romance movie My Policeman, based on the novel by Emma Rorrin, just dropped and we are absolutely reeling. In the movie, Harry Styles stars as the lead character, Tom, a policeman who is married to a school teacher, Marion, played by Emma Corrin.

There’s just one issue though. In the novel, Tom is gay and becomes enamored with a man named Patrick, played by David Dawson in the film, forming a messy love triangle made even messier by the fact that it’s the 1950s, and at the time, it’s still illegal to be gay in the book’s setting of Brighton.

In the teaser released today, June 15, we open up with a side view of Styles in an art museum before he turns to Dawson, who says to him, “So how does it make you feel? You can sense the waves. You know how strong they are.” We’re then treated to some gorgeous shots from the upcoming movie, including some of Styles and Dawson getting a little too close for comfort before the camera cuts and we’re left to imagine the rest.

Naturally, Twitter freaked out.

My Policeman is set to hit theaters on October 21 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Until then, we’ll just be left waiting to see if the “Boyfriends” singer get a boyfriend of his own, below.