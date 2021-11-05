Harry Styles stopped his concert for a very sweet reason.

On Wednesday, the star performed a sold-out Love on Tour show at Fisery Forum in Milwaukee. According to a viral fan video though, he also ended up taking a brief moment after a fan named McKinley McConnell, who held up a sign that said, "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.."

"What would you like to tell your mother?," Styles asked before turning the mic toward her. Granted, the gesture appeared to surprise McConnell, which prompted the musician to ask, "Do you want me to tell her?" And though her response isn't audible, Styles responded by saying he could tell her before going to the center of the stage and shouting, "Lisa, she's gay!"

Ever the cutie, Styles went on to say that while he didn't "want to ruin the moment," he wondered if it'd be nicer "if you were a little bit closer together." However, McConnell — who flew in from LA for the show — explained to NBC News that they were in different sections because she "literally got her [mom] the ticket so last minute."

"I was lucky to get a ticket for the general admission pit for myself," she said. "I know my mom, and she wouldn't have been up for the pit."

McConnell also mentioned to the publication that while her parents probably "always suspected," they tried to act like they didn't. But once she finally took the leap, she said they were both "so supportive," with her mom continually "saying she loves me and is proud of me."

"She cried. I didn't expect her to cry that much — I think she's just stunned by it all," McConnell continued. "She works in a school, and a few of her students came up to her today and mentioned it."

That said, this isn't the first time Styles has helped a fan come out. Back in 2018, he helped a fan named Grace come out to her mom during his concert in San Jose, California after spotting her sign which said, "I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!" More recently, he also helped another fan named Lexi come out as bisexual during his performance in Connecticut last month, and we hope he keeps doing it.

Watch the video for yourself below.

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 2 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021