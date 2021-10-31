This Halloweekend, Harry Styles held a Wizard of Oz -themed concert at Madison Square Garden. And of course, the singer as the star of the show had to go dressed as none other than Dorothy herself.

Styles wore a blue gingham dress with a matching bow on his head, red netted stockings, and of course the sparkling ruby red slippers. His red shoes were no ordinary pair, of course. They were illusion boots made to look like heels with blue socks, custom-made by Gucci.

​During the performance, there was also a basket with a stuffed Toto on the stage. And of course, the band had to go along with the theme, dressing as the Lion, Glinda the Good Witch, the Tin Man, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The artist was fully feeling himself as he pranced around during the show and sang songs mostly from his latest album Fine Line. And, as a treat in the encore, he also sang his own rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The October 30 show in New York City was just one of Styles's stops on his Love on Tour concert series. He kicked off the COVID-delayed shows in September and will be wrapping up next month, with the last show being held at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 24, 2021.