There is no shame in admitting that you only made the trip to see Dunkirk in theaters because you knew you would be witnessing Harry Styles' big-screen debut. Fortunately for us, we won't have to wait to see Styles in theaters much longer as he is now set to star in the Olivia Wilde-directed Don't Worry Darling.

Replacing Shia LeBeouf, who had a conflicting schedule and exited the project, Styles will be featured alongside Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine in Wilde's latest directorial endeavor. Don't Worry Darling follows up Wilde's 2019 indie hit, Booksmart.

According to sources confirmed by Deadline, Styles was added to the film's mega-famous cast after meeting with Wilde and Pugh, "impressing" them enough to get him onboard. Though this likely doesn't come as a surprise to his fans (more specifically, Directioners who knew of his power all along), the prospect of seeing Styles take on another acting gig is refreshing news in 2020.

The details surrounding Don't Worry Darling are still largely hidden, with even IMDB's usually fact-filled summary simply saying, "Plot unknown. Described as a psychological thriller centering on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s." Deadline's knowledge of the film's plot is just slightly more descriptive, adding that the setting is "an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert." Either way, it sounds like a serious divergence from Wilde's directorial debut.

Though there is no news yet on when this film is set to drop, rest assured, we'll be updating this space as soon as we know more.