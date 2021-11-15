There's some men that, in the eyes of the internet, can truly do no wrong. Harry Styles, it-boy and rockstar sensation, is at the top of the list. With a music catalog full of undeniable taste, fashion partnerships that would make any A-lister jealous, and an affinity for challenging conventional norms of the male gaze as it relates to gender theory, he's pretty cool.

Related | Harry Styles May Be Launching His Own Beauty Brand

Continuing his modus operandi of blurring the lines of traditional masculine and feminine concepts, Styles announced the launch of his new beauty line, Pleasing, set to come out in full next year. So far, the cruelty-free and vegan brand launched with four nair lacquers and two skincare products—elements in the star's routine he's become famous for. A set of polishes arrives in white, pink, black, and pearl: all colors he's worn on the red carpet before. There's also two face products: an eye and lip-duo pen and a pearl-based serum.

In a conversation with DAZED, the 27-year-old artist said that the pandemic project grew into a full-blown brand after discussing the concept with his loved ones, taking inspiration from everyday joys in life: whether it be the patterns and prints on wallpaper that inspired the label's new nail polish colors or sitting around with friends looking at the stars.

"It's always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me," Styles said. "I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."

The star has also been spotted around the streets of New York with Pleasing-branded merch, including hoodies and phone accessories. While those may not be out yet, you can grab the first set of Pleasing products on the brand's website while supplies last. Run, don't walk! The Harry stans are ruthless.