Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are entering the world of podcasting.

On Tuesday, the Sussexes announced that they had signed a multiyear deal with Spotify via their new production company, Archewell Audio. According to a press release, the multiyear partnership will see the couple hosting and producing content that facilitates "community through shared experiences and values" in conjunction with the streaming giant's Gimlet Studios.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Harry and Meghan said in the release. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

The partnership will launch later this month with a holiday special hosted by the Sussexes. In a brief audio trailer accompanying the announcement, Harry and Meghan explained that their mission is to help listeners find common ground with those who have "different perspectives and voices" in an effort to create meaningful change.

"One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories," Meghan said, before adding that "kindness and compassion" will be the cornerstones of Archewell Audio's content. "And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time reminds you in some way of a story about yourself."

Listen to the teaser trailer for yourself, below.