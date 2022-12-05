The world is getting closer to knowing the “full truth” behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family.

The trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan dropped today, teasing the December 8 release date of Volume 1, followed by Volume 2 on December 15. The one-minute and four-second video features sweet clips of their public romance before “everything changed.” The pair is shown swamped with press and tearful as they reflect on the emotional toll their high-profile life took on the pair.

The revealing six-part docuseries is set to give a behind-the-scenes look at what led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down as senior Royals after their high-profile marriage and birth of their two children. In a voiceover, Harry says, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go: ‘What on earth happened?’”

Harry goes on to reference the “pain and suffering” caused by the frenzy around women marrying into his family. He said, “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.” With images of Princess Diana littered throughout the trailer, Harry alludes to the commonalities between his mother and Meghan’s experiences at the hands of the British press.

Then, with Meghan being the first Black duchess in the family, commentators reflect on the role of "hatred" and racism that led to her negative press. One figure says, “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.” Other exclusive interviews include family, friends, historians and journalists, according to Netflix .

The series is directed by two-time Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus and features executive producers Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Harry & Meghan: Volume I is available to watch on Netflix on December 8.