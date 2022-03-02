Jonathan Anderson's pandemic playbook for presenting new collections has seen him done everything from a show in a box to a collage of posters for both Loewe and JW Anderson. For the latter, he shook things up yet again, this time with a surprise reveal at the end of Milan Fashion Week.

With giant billboards and moving vans mounted with prints of JW Anderson's Fall 2022 collection seen all over Milan (featuring none other than Hari Nef in variations of diva cosplay), the designer reunited with Juergen Teller to capture the entire experience, from lookbook to activation.

“I’ve known her for years," Anderson said of Nef to Vogue. "She’s someone who’s incredibly good at playing parts, transforming themselves. We’re the same generation and she has a brilliant sense of humor.” As such, Nef also stars in an accompanying video directed by Loic Prigent where she falls over only to emerge as a different pop culture character.

The collection is equally as playful as the presentation suggests — pieces include chandelier earrings, Inflated balloon tops, balloons printed on silk and metallic fabric, Run Hany tracksuits, Carrie hoodies, pants with trains and tons of sequined dresses. See the entire "faux documentary," below.