Speed dating is not exactly an uncommon occurrence in New York, but it is when used in the context of a show during fashion week. While most designers stuck to the typical runway format this season, gender-fluid label Hardeman used the opportunity to assemble a motley crew of performers wearing the brand's Fall 2020 collection to enact lively speed-dating rounds with each other (and the audience.)

The presentation, which partnered with alternative dating app Feeld, doubled as a safe and welcoming space for sex-positive and queer people alike. Brooklyn drag queen Chola Spears performed hosting duties all while models showed off Hardeman's signature deconstructed and eccentric denim wares.

For Fall 2020, the Amsterdam-based brand designed looks inspired by throwback concepts of adolescence, college dorms, and country cowboys while continuing to hold conversations around race, gender, sex and class. "Love Harder," as the collection is dubbed, is about "a truly inclusive and forward-thinking identity for American fashion," according to the show notes.

This meant we saw everything from asymmetrical bodysuits, long-sleeved corset tops, frayed denim dresses and slouchy leg warmers on a variety of body types.

Surprise performances by Raven Artson and Cuntmafia kept the party going well into the night, as well as multiple DJ sets and even a karaoke slot. See, below, for the complete collection from Hardeman Fall 2020.