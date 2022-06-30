Halsey is not apologizing for using their platform.





According to the Los Angeles Times, the star protested the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during their performance in Phoenix, Arizona this past weekend. However, their speech apparently offended several anti-abortion concertgoers that walked out in the middle of the show over her championing of reproductive rights — and Halsey could care less.

On Monday, the musician retweeted a fan who claimed to have seen a number of people leave as soon as she began criticizing the ruling, which reversed the federal protections surrounding abortion established by the Court in 1973. And Halsey's response? A definitive good riddance.

"downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out," they wrote before adding a waving emoji for good measure.

Granted, their response doesn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as how Halsey explicitly told the audience that she didn't know "why you came to a Halsey concert" if they didn't like her political commentary, especially since they've "never been shy that this is how [I feel]."

"The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives," they reportedly said. "Who deserve the right to healthcare that they need, who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice."

"I'm hoping every single one of you, and I don't want you to ever have to be in a situation where you don't have access to that," she added, echoing their previous Twitter statement on the ruling.

"I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I've had a platform and I'm running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country," they said on Friday. "I know some of you look to my page for information or guidance but I need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts. I don't want to just contribute to antagonistic noise."

See Halsey's response below.

