After postponing and rescheduling dates for her Manic World Tour, Halsey and her team have decided to cancel it altogether. The singer took to Twitter to make the announcement on Friday.

Halsey was able to perform in Europe for some dates in March last year before Covid-19 lockdowns began. The North American leg of the tour was supposed to begin in June 2020, but since the pandemic hit it was rescheduled and she was set to return to the stage in the Summer of 2021. However, with everything still uncertain in terms of the global health crisis, she's decided that it would be best not to go through with these plans.

"Safety is the priority. I wish things were different," she tweeted. "I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again."

The 26-year-old artist posted a screenshot of the official statement explaining the difficult decision in more detail. "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety," she wrote. "That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately."

People who purchased tickets for the tour will be getting full refunds. Read Halsey's full statement below.