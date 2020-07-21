On the heels of Kanye West's recent comments on social media, Halsey is imploring fans to stop making jokes about mental health.

On Monday evening, West — who's been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder — posted a series of cryptic tweets in which he said the movie Get Out was based on him, in addition to a number of since-deleted accusations claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were trying to "lock me up with a doctor."

Subsequently, West began trending on the platform with many using the opportunity to make light of the situation — something that Halsey appeared to respond to with her own string of tweets.

"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," the pop star wrote last night. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

Halsey — who was struggled with bipolar disorder since her teens — then went on to explain that "Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify [sic] people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go."

"This is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it," she continued, pointing out that many people with bipolar disorder remained undiagnosed because of this sort of trivialization.

"You can hate someone's actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs," Halsey said. "If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead."

"Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes," she added. "Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with."

See Halsey's tweets for yourself, below.

