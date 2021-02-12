Halsey is taking an important stand against Instagram filters.

On the heels of the debut of her About-Face makeup line, the star spoke to Byrdie about her own journey toward making "peace with her face," explaining that when she "started getting publicity of some kind, I would go out and [paparazzi would] take pictures of me."

"I can't control the angle. I can't control the lighting. I can't control if it's my good side or my bad side. The pictures would come out and I would just have to look at them and go, 'Okay. That's what I look like.' I don't get to change it," she said, before adding that About-Face was all about "loving and appreciating what you look like."

However, this disorienting experience was also something Halsey compared to Instagram filters, which she explained forces people to feel "disappointed" with their actual faces.

"I'm exhausted with this industry of Instagram filters," she said. "It's gotta be damaging to your brain to constantly be looking at yourself through an altered lens and being disappointed with what your face actually looks like."

But to that end, Halsey said that she ultimately wants her new makeup line to encourage fans to feel "brave enough" to wear whatever beauty looks they want — regardless of what society deems attractive. After all, as she went on to add, "I have a pretty good idea of what my 'prettiest' look is, by social standards, but it doesn't mean it's what I want to look like."

"I definitely don't think that my most 'Hollywood' look is when I have a bald head," Halsey continued. "But it's when I feel the most confident."

Read Halsey's entire interview for yourself, here.