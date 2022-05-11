Halsey is giving fans an update on their health following a string of hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the star detailed their ongoing health struggles and how she had gotten "really, really, really sick" last month, during which she was hospitalized a few times for anaphylaxis — a serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction — amongst "other stuff."

“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth ,” Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, said in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories. She then went on to reveal that they'd been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) and POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) after "seeing a hundred thousand doctors," who are still helping her search for the "root cause of some of these things."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome encompasses a group of hereditary disorders affecting the skin, joints and blood vessel walls, while POTS is an endocrinological condition that presents as chronic fatigue, increased heart rate and lightheadedness. Meanwhile, Sjogren's syndrome and MCAS are both immune system disorders, with the former leading to dry eyes and mouth and the latter causing repeated instances of anaphylaxis.

Explaining that these diagnoses may point toward an underlying autoimmune disease, Halsey added that she's "had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis," which is where tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus grows outside. She first revealed she underwent multiple surgeries for the condition back in 2017, before later detailing how it affected her fertility, though she was able to give birth to her 9-month-old son, Ender Ridley, who she shares with partner Alev Aydin.

But even amidst all of Halsey's health issues, they reassured fans that they shouldn't worry, as she's on a treatment plan and is currently in rehearsals for her upcoming "Love and Power" tour.

“I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you," she said. "I'm here, I'm ready to go. The tour is going to be fucking crazy."

