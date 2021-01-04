If you've ever admired Halsey's makeup looks, you're not alone. Now, fans are able to recreate some of them with Halsey's "about-face:" a multi-dimensional color beauty brand rooted in innovation, self-expression and the democratization of beauty for our multiple identities.

"Many of you know ive done my own makeup for a long time," Halsey shared in a tweet, detailing the launch. "i believe makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect."

many of you know ive done my own makeup for a long time. i believe makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect. “about-face” is available for preorder now ✨ https://t.co/0Psz9jTdCO -- @aboutfacebeauty pic.twitter.com/wsdqWK2BEW — h (@halsey) January 4, 2021

The first items for pre-order include a variety of lip, eye and face makeup, and even some limited-edition merchandise, according to the about-face website. The vegan, cruelty free products range in price from $17 to $32. Some of the items have already sold out and orders will begin shipping later this month on Jan. 25.

According to a press release, Halsey has always been a self-taught makeup artist. She has taken ownership of what makes her feel most beautiful, creating and applying her own looks for performances, editorials and music videos. Halsey prides herself on being a "true makeup junkie," with an extensive knowledge of brands, application methods and best-in-class products, from drugstore heroes to luxury leaders.

"Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection," Halsey said in the release. "I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun."

The brand comes after an epic 2020 for Halsey, including the release of her album, Manic, and her book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could.

Halsey joins other pop musicians to launch their own successful beauty companies: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kesha and Selena Gomez.