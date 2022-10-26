Come mid-fall, we can always count on the more festively inclined celebrities to pull out all the stops when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. With everyone’s favorite spooky holiday just around the corner, maybe some inspiration from the runway is just the treat to help pull off your tricks this season.



The latest ready-to-wear and couture shows offered an arsenal of fabulously freaky, costume-worthy looks to spark inspiration. From outrageous wigs at Junya Watanabe to futuristic fashions at Balenciaga, see below for the celebrities that should rock these looks this upcoming weekend.

Modern French Maid: Beyoncé If anyone has taught us about “who runs the world" it’s Beyoncé. Daniel Roseberry’s couture show for Schiaparelli was full elegant, classic pieces adorned with splashes of gilded gold that gave a vintage French maid feel. Who better to rock a sexy empowered maid who makes the rules and cleans house in a different way that Queen Bey?

Bad Teacher: Jordan Alexander Miu Miu's school-girl uniform vibes continued with plaid skirts, more mini crop tops, plaid jackets and blazers on the Fall runway. The whole collection gave us collegiate couture, something the new starlet of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot series, Jordan Alexander, is familiar with portraying A the Ivy League prep-school queen of New York’s Upper East Side. Who better to mold the minds of future fashionistas as a naughty school teacher this Halloween?

Pride Not Prejudice: Madonna Resident gay icon and pop sensation through the decades, Madonna took to TikTok recently to speak her truth, that she herself, indemnified as part of the LGBTQ community. Christian Cowan’s spring show was an array of vibrant, bright prices in all shapes and sizes. There is no better time for Madonna to rock this rainbow feathered look to continue her throne as queen of the gays this Halloween!

Gilded Glamour: Bella Hadid Thom Browne sent billowing, draped looks with a preppy edge in royal blues and reds recalling the drama of the Queen of Hearts from Disney’s Alice in Wonderland down his Spring runway. For this Halloween, who better to rock these costumes than the supermodel who ran them down the runway in the first place? Gigi and Bella Hadid have had ours and the fashion industry’s hearts for years now. It only seems fitting for her as the undisputed queen of fashion’s hearts.

Space Odyssey: Kim Kardashian Balenciaga muse Kim Kardashian should absolutely rock one of Demna's couture helmeted looks. Leave it to Kim to be ready to serve a look, just in case Jeff Basos invites her to visit outer space.

Gamer Girl: Addison Rae Jonathan Anderson brings the art of camp in a funky and artful way to Loewe. For the brand's spring show, Anderson showed looks that appeared pixelated, as of being worn by a character from the popular internet game Minecraft. We see Addison Rae rocking a pixelated, party look which we are sure to see in a few TikTok dances this haunted, holiday season.

Sea Queen: Halle Bailey The young breakout pop sensation and actress is set to play Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid and this Halloween we'd love to see her in one of Iris Van Herpen’s fish scale-like designs that literally become a new skin as the e-bike queen of the sea.

Pop Punk Princess: Kourtney Kardashian The models who strutted and stomped down Junya Watanabe’s sSpring runway were clad in anime-worthy, chopped black wigs with garish highlights running through them, recalling the days when we shopped at Hot Topic. This Halloween, we see Kourtney Kardashian rocking this beauty look while moshing with Travis Barker.