Last season, the internet was obsessed with all things Euphoria makeup. From memes to fan recreations and inspired looks, the series quickly cemented its variations of hyper-glittery, Swarovski-studded eye makeup as a pop culture icon.

Makeup artist Doniella Davy is the mastermind behind all the Euphoria glam and the instigator of the viral phenomenon that has become "Euphoria makeup."

Now, she'll be giving us everything glitter and glam with her new beauty brand, Half Magic, made in collaboration with Euphoria and A24. Davy has been quietly developing this for the past two years, meaning we’ve probably seen some of the product on the Euphoria cast.

“I’ve been secretly working on creating the makeup line of my literal DREAMS," Davy shared in an Instagram post today. "I couldn’t be more completely over the moon thrilled out of my mind to introduce Half Magic."

According to Instagram’s beauty news expert @trendmood1, Half Magic will reportedly arrive sometime this spring, around May.

Based on what Davy has done for the show, Half Magic will likely launch with glitters, eyeshadow palettes, rhinestone kits or graphic liners. Considering the focus of Euphoria has always been on eyes, it will be interesting to see what complexion products the brand releases.

Follow their Instagram @halfmagicbeauty and sign up on halfmagicbeauty.com to stay updated.