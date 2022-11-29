Hailey Bieber is struggling with another painful health problem.

On Monday, November 28, the 26-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she has "a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple."

"I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun," she captioned a photo of herself with her shirt pulled up to show her stomach. That said, Bieber also made sure to nip any pregnancy speculation in the bud by adding it was "not a baby."

While Bieber didn't go on to elaborate on any underlying conditions that contribute to the repeated cysts, the Rhode Beauty founder clarified that she does not "have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]." According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is "an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus." Meanwhile, PCOS is "the development of cysts along the outer edge of the ovary."

Even so, Bieber explained that the cysts were extremely "painful and achey," all in addition to making her "feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional." However, she also went on to address others suffering from similar health issues by acknowledging that "I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand" before telling them that "we got this."

Along with the ovarian cyst, Bieber recently had to deal with a serious health scare after experiencing a "mini stoke" this past April. The incident led to an emergency medical procedure that closed a hole in her heart and was later determined to have been the result of an undiagnosed heart condition.

“My blood clot escaped through the flap, or the hole, in my heart and traveled to my brain, and that was why I had my TIA [transient ischemic attack]," she told fans in a video update describing her experience with the series of stroke-like symptoms. Thankfully though, she seems to be doing okay on that front right now.

You can read Bieber's most recent post below.

