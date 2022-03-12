Supermodel Hailey Bieberwas hospitalized for a medical emergency on Thursday after saying she experienced “stroke like symptoms.”

Bieber shared the details of the incident on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She said that ​it happened as she and her husband singer Justin Bieber were having breakfast. Per TMZ, the medical emergency affected the way she moved. And it was unusual as she experienced symptoms only older patients would typically experience. She was immediately brought to the hospital.

​“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen,” she explained. “But my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Now, the fashion icon is back home and doing better.

​She continued, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Some reports are claiming that the brain-related issue might be related to COVID-19. Hailey’s hospitalization comes a few weeks after Justin tested positive for the virus.